We would like to inform you that starting from May 2017 our website will no longer provide news feed in English.
28.04.2017
- 19:53 Banking News articles will discontinue effective May 2017
- 15:59 Bank of Russia forecasts GDP growth in 2017-2019 if oil prices remain conservative
- 15:48 Bank of Russia makes second rate cut YTD
- 15:22 Anton Siluanov appointed to chair VTB Bank supervisory board
- 14:40 Higher School of Economics: national economy again sees stagnation
- 13:45 Russia’s narrow money shrinks Rub 1.1 bln w-o-w
- 12:11 Vladimir Putin decides on dividend payouts at state-owned enterprises
- 11:27 ACRA rates Rosbank at AAA(RU)
- 10:48 ACRA assigns AAA(RU) rating to DeltaCredit
27.04.2017
- 16:15 Bank of Russia has no plans to pull out of the Moscow Exchange in the near term
- 15:55 Russian budget to garner Rub 150 bln in state-run corporate dividend for 2016
- 14:51 Rub 60 per dollar is an equilibrium rate, Vice PM Arkady Dvorkovich
- 14:28 VTB Bank shareholders approve Rub 44.4 bln dividend payouts for 2016
- 14:10 Bank of Russia: pension accruals at private pension funds jump 19% in 2016
- 11:14 Senators back law on consolidation fund for banking sector
- 11:13 Federation Council ratifies law on proportional bank regulation
- 10:46 Weekly inflation picks up to 0.2%
- 10:34 Finance Ministry places two OFZ series worth Rub 45 bln
- 08:20 Sberbank places second issue of exchange-traded structural bonds
26.04.2017
- 16:18 Titov: national GDP could grow 5% if economic reforms pan out
- 14:44 Sberbank’s mortgage portfolio tops Rub 2.5 tln
- 14:20 Sberbank mulls selling €1.1 bln of Agrokor debt
- 14:14 Russian Post garners Rub 46.5 bln in annual revenue in the financial services segment
- 12:50 Sberbank: macroeconomic environment in Russia may worsen
- 12:31 Promsvyazbank fully redeems $400 mln Eurobond
- 10:01 Banking group Otkritie sees FY IFRS net profit slide 4.4x
- 08:30 Renaissance Credit garners FY16 IFRS net profit of Rub 1.5 bln
25.04.2017
- 15:50 Rosgosstrakh Bank chalks up Rub 254 mln in net profit
- 15:42 Funds offered by banks at 1-week deposit auction exceed the limit by 2.5x
- 15:19 Locko-Bank earns Rub 1.95 bln in FY16 net profit
- 14:04 Finance Ministry announces date to launch retail OFZ sales
- 08:21 RAEX assigns ruA rating to SDM-Bank under new rating scale
- 08:05 Highest rate on ruble deposit accounts at Top 10 banks rises to 7.94%
- 07:58 VEB: Russian GDP grows 0.2% m-o-m in March
24.04.2017
- 15:18 Dollar drops to the lowest since summer 2015
- 14:44 RAEX rates Bank Saint Petersburg at ruA under new methodology
- 14:10 MED head: national GDP may grow 3% if investment into the economy totals Rub 5 tln per year
- 14:01 First vice PM Igor Shuvalov: tax initiatives not to lead to higher corporate taxes
- 13:35 International reserves environment in Russia toughens in 4Q and 2016
- 13:06 Finance Ministry: Russian budget revenues from the oil industry to drop by 1% of GDP by 2025
21.04.2017
- 15:35 Duma greenlights amendments to new bank rehabilitation mechanism
- 15:06 Duma adopts draft law on proportional bank regulation
- 14:40 Russia’s narrow money up Rub 157.6 bln w-o-w
- 14:35 Cryptocurrency transactions drop, CBR deputy chairman
- 13:47 Maxim Oreshkin: major economic change since 2016 is reversal to growth
- 13:19 Bank of Russia set to revise use of ratings
- 08:00 Elvira Nabiullina: retail OFZ not to hurt banks
- 07:51 Sberbank set to pay out 27% of profit in dividend
- 07:50 Bank of Russia: cash in circulation drops 4.4% q-o-q
20.04.2017