Wind of losses

Загрузка плеера

В вашем браузере отключен JavaScript

Группа Loscorpions посвящает песню "Stock Exchange" иностранным болельщикам, поддавшимся искушению и проигравшимся на ММВБ после кутежа на Никольской. 12" Dub Yale mix!I follow the LoskvaDown to Nizhny ParkListening to the stock excha-angeJuly and sleepless nightGurus passing byListening to the stock excha-angeThe entries are not closedAnd did you ever thinkThat we could be so close, like brothersThe profits in the airI can feel it everywhereExisting on the stock excha-angeTake me to the magic of the momentOn a glory nightWhere the children of tomorrow dream away (dream away)In the stock exchangeLooking on the ratesVapors of alcoholAre boiling in the head foreverI follow the adviseAnd buy some this and thatListening to the stock excha-angeTake me to the guru making profitsThrough the whole my lifeI can get them if the guru will be mightAnd he will be might!Sto-op loss! What a course is in the momentOf the glory night?..It is not a target point on the graphThe prediction graphDynamics changeBlow straight inverse wright wayLike a stormwind that will bring my cash to hellLoss could not stayIt gores meine brainAnd let your balalaika singWhat the heck does take placeTake me to the guru making profitsThrough the whole my lifeI can get them if the guru will be mightAnd he will be might...