Популярные сообщения

All around me are familiar faces Worn out places Worn out faces Bright and early for their daily races Going nowhere Going nowhere And their tears are filling up their glasses No expression No expression Hide my head I want to drown my sorrow No tomorrow No tomorrow And I find it kind of funny I find it kind of sad The dreams in which I'm dying are the best I've ever had I find it hard to tell you 'Cause I find it hard to take When people run in circles it's a very very Mad world Mad world Mad world Mad world Children waiting for the day they feel good Happy birthday Happy birthday Made to feel the way that every child should Sit and listen Sit and listen Went to school and I was very nervous No one knew me No one knew me Hello, teacher, tell me what's my lesson? Look right through me Look right through me And I find it kind of funny I find it kind of sad The dreams in which I'm dying are the best I've ever had I find it hard to tell you 'Cause I find it hard to take When people run in circles it's a very very Mad world Mad world Mad world Mad world And I find it kind of funny I find it kind of sad The dreams in which I'm dying are the best I've ever had I find it hard to tell you 'Cause I find it hard to take When people run in circles it's a very very Mad world Mad world Halargian world Mad world / Tears For Fears

