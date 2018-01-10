Загрузка плеера

All around me are familiar facesWorn out placesWorn out facesBright and early for their daily racesGoing nowhereGoing nowhereAnd their tears are filling up their glassesNo expressionNo expressionHide my head I want to drown my sorrowNo tomorrowNo tomorrowAnd I find it kind of funnyI find it kind of sadThe dreams in which I'm dying are the best I've ever hadI find it hard to tell you'Cause I find it hard to takeWhen people run in circles it's a very veryMad worldMad worldMad worldMad worldChildren waiting for the day they feel goodHappy birthdayHappy birthdayMade to feel the way that every child shouldSit and listenSit and listenWent to school and I was very nervousNo one knew meNo one knew meHello, teacher, tell me what's my lesson?Look right through meLook right through meAnd I find it kind of funnyI find it kind of sadThe dreams in which I'm dying are the best I've ever hadI find it hard to tell you'Cause I find it hard to takeWhen people run in circles it's a very veryMad worldMad worldMad worldMad worldAnd I find it kind of funnyI find it kind of sadThe dreams in which I'm dying are the best I've ever hadI find it hard to tell you'Cause I find it hard to takeWhen people run in circles it's a very veryMad worldMad worldHalargian worldMad world