Популярные сообщения

London Stock Exchange welcomes TCS Group Holding PLC to the Main Market Tinkoff Credit Systems opens trading London Stock Exchange today has welcomed TCS Group Holding PLC to open its UK markets, marking the successful listing of the Company’s shares in the form of GDRs on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market. TCS Group Holding PLC together with its consolidated subsidiaries, including "Tinkoff Credit Systems" Bank (Closed Joint Stock Company) ("TCS Bank", is Russia's leading provider of online retail financial services. It operates through a high-tech branchless platform that provides deep reach all over Russia. Since its launch in 2007 by Mr. Oleg Tinkov, one of the best known Russian entrepreneurs, TCS Bank has grown into a top three credit card issuer, with a market share of 7.7% based on non-delinquent receivables (according to Central Bank of Russia data, as of 1 July 2013) and 3.5 million issued credit cards as of 30 June 2013. Читать далее