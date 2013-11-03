Нужно выбить в граните. Инвесторам через три года это нужно перечитывать и рыдать-рыдать-рыдать... Бэст энтерпренерс, мдя "...Oleg Tinkov, one of the best known Russian entrepreneurs..."

London Stock Exchange welcomes TCS Group Holding PLC to the Main Market



Tinkoff Credit Systems opens trading



London Stock Exchange today has welcomed TCS Group Holding PLC to open its UK markets, marking the successful listing of the Company’s shares in the form of GDRs on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market.



TCS Group Holding PLC together with its consolidated subsidiaries, including "Tinkoff Credit Systems" Bank (Closed Joint Stock Company) ("TCS Bank"), is Russia's leading provider of online retail financial services. It operates through a high-tech branchless platform that provides deep reach all over Russia. Since its launch in 2007 by Mr. Oleg Tinkov, one of the best known Russian entrepreneurs, TCS Bank has grown into a top three credit card issuer, with a market share of 7.7% based on non-delinquent receivables (according to Central Bank of Russia data, as of 1 July 2013) and 3.5 million issued credit cards as of 30 June 2013.



TCS Group Holding PLC raised US$1.087 billion in the largest cross-border initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange and the first initial public offering by a Russian company this year. Each GDR was priced at US$17.50, valuing the Company at US$3.2 billion on a fully diluted post-money basis. The Company’s free float is 34%.



TCS Group Holding PLC will use the substantial majority of the primary proceeds from the offering to enhance the capital position of TCS Bank, to allow it to further grow its retail lending business (mainly comprising credit cards), with the remaining proceeds to support the development of additional innovative online products and services to Russian consumers, including mobile financial services, payment solutions and insurance.



Oliver Hughes, CEO of TCS Bank, said:



“We are delighted with the success of our initial public offering which attracted a wide range of investors who have shown their support for our business model, strategy and growth prospects. I am confident that TCS Bank will continue to deliver long-term value to all our shareholders by bringing innovative financial products and high quality services to the Russian market.”



Goldman Sachs International, Morgan Stanley and Sberbank CIB acted as Joint Global Co-ordinators and Joint Bookrunners. J.P. Morgan and Renaissance Capital acted as Joint Bookrunners, and Pareto Securities AB acted as a Selling Agent for the offering.